Isreal’s Romi Cohen, on Saturday, defeated Mary Udoffa of Nigeria 6-0, 2-0 to qualify for the singles finals of the ongoing J5 World Tennis Championship in Abuja.

In the female doubles category, Cohen paired with Nigeria’s Marylove Edwards to defeat the duo of Joody Elkady of Egypt and Nigeria’s Josephine Yakubu, 6-2, 6-2 in the championship which draws to a close on Sunday.

Cohen told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she was very happy about the two victories.

“Today is one of the best days for me, my performance was very good, I work and fought hard to deserve the victories.

“It was a tough match and a good match pairing with Marylove Edwards in the doubles category. We made a massive impression. We defeated our opponents. Our plan is to win the tournament’s finals and we did. We are happy.

“We won with 6-2, 6-2 against our opponents Joody Elkady from Egypt and Yakubu of Nigeria. We calculated our sets well.

“I did a good calculation work in singles and also doubles, we actually got our sets well.

“I will work hard on my tactics for tomorrow’s final match against Marylove in the singles category so that I can win again and lift the trophy,” she said.

NAN reports that in the female singles category, Edwards of Nigeria will meet Romi Cohen of Israel in the singles final on Sunday, while Nigeria’s Mary Udoffa will lock horns with Ibifuro Clement of the U.S. in the third place match.

In the male singles category, Mukhtar Andu from Great Britain defeated Musa Sani of Nigeria, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 to advance to the finals.

Michael Emmanuel of Nigeria knocked out Ghana’s Desmond Ayaaba 6-3,6-2 to advance to the finals.

NAN reports that Andu will meet Emmanuel in the final match, while Musa Sani will face Desmond Ayaaba in the third place match on Sunday.

In another match played in the male doubles category, Desmond Ayaaba of Ghana and Suileman Ibrahim defeated the pair of Andu and Musa Sani, 6-0, 6-7, 10-3 to advance to the finals.

A total of 41 players from Nigeria, Germany, U.S., Sweden, Ghana, Britain, South Africa and Israel are participating in the championship.

NAN reports that the J5 ITF World Tennis Tour, which started on Nov.15, will end on Sunday, November 21.

(NAN)