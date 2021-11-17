The President of the Track Commission of the Confederation of African Cycling (CAC), William Newman, on Tuesday in Abuja said the group was taking steps to “ensure that the sport attains international standards in Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Newman made this known at the Abuja velodrome.

He pledged that adequate support would be given to the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) to stage a successful continental competition in 2022.

According to him, the CFN has many activities lined up for next year, to enhance the development of the sport in the country and on the continent.

“We are starting with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Nations Cup next year. They (CFN) are also hosting the African Continental Track Cycling Championship around June next year at the Abuja velodrome.

He said the CFN was working hard to participate in the next Olympics in Paris.

“For them to be qualified to be at the Olympic games, they must do a lot of work. They have participated and qualified for the World Championships this year.

“They (CFN) are already planning on how to improve their standards … they also want to be among the middle contenders.

“It’s a long journey. Nothing happens overnight, but Nigeria has taken the steps to meet international standards.

“I’m here to assist as much as possible, to guide them on how to achieve this goal,“ Mr Newman said.

He advised the Nigerian government to continue to support the cycling federation to excel.

“They (cyclists) should continue the good work and support will come in terms of resources. We have lots of potential in the female category and the males are coming up,“ he said.

Also speaking, CFN President, Giandomenico Massari, has promised to do all in his power to ensure that Nigeria stages a befitting championship.

He said that the CAC president was in Nigeria to discuss the modalities for the proposed continental championship.

