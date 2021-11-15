With COVID-19 hindering most sporting events in 2020, the organisers of the annual Athletic Heat Track and Field Awards are now set to host the fourth edition.

Nominees for this year’s event, which covers athletes in various categories, have been announced, and they include Olympic Bronze medalist Ese Brume, Olympic 100m finalist Enoch Adegoke, Diamond League 100m hurdles winner Tobi Amusan.

Others include two-time Paralympic champion Flora Ugwunwa, World Junior Champions; Udodi Onwuzurike, and Nse Imaobong, amongst other top Nigerian athletes.

Details of other nominees are on the theathleticheat.com website where fans get to cast their votes for their favourite Athletics star.

This year’s award is coming on the heels of the successful outing of the Team Nigeria contingent at the World U20 Championships as well as the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Athletic Heat Track and Field Awards is the only Track and Field Award in Nigeria.

It was initiated by three young ‘sportspreneurs’/athletes; Eseroghene Oguma, Ruth Usoro, and Toluwani Adebakin who were just 18-year-old when they started, because of their passion to contribute their quota in promoting Nigerian Athletics.

The trio strongly believes that if Nigerian athletes are well supported and recognized, it will, therefore, lead to greater performance in their careers.

This year’s event will hold at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, December 10.

Sponsors and partners for this year’s event include Ebonylife Place, Yesir Foundation, Lagos State Sports Commission, and the Nigeria Athletics Athletes Commission.