The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has constituted a seven-man reconciliation committee to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ministry had on October 25 waded into the NBBF crisis and issued a directive on the indefinite suspension of the NBBF’s Elective Congress earlier scheduled for Oct. 30.

The Ministry also ordered the immediate dissolution of the NBBF Caretaker Committee headed by Musa Kida ahead of the federation’s elections.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Ismaila Abubakar, on Friday, said the Ministry listed the terms of reference of the committee to include looking into the claims of the contending parties for the leadership of the NBBF, and reviewing any other matter or areas of conflict.

Apart from amicably resolving the disagreements and disaffections within the NBBF, the committee was also tasked with the responsibility of repositioning the game for further development in Nigeria.

NAN reports that members of the committee include, Seyilayo Ojo (Chairman), Abba Yola (Vice Chairman), Toyin Aluko (Secretary), as well as Babs Ogunade, Mukhtar Khaleeh, Niyi Alebiosu, and Ikeddy Isiguzo as members.

