The Nigeria Cricket national team will take a 4-1 lead into the final game on Tuesday in the Bilateral T20 Series against Sierra Leone at the University of Lagos.

This is after the Nigerians, at the weekend produced a nervy 19 runs win over their West African neighbours to extend their lead to a comfortable 4-1 advantage ahead of the final contest in the six-game series.

Man of the match Peter Aho ripped through the batting line-up of Sierra Leone to grab six wickets for five runs in 3.4 overs in the penultimate game of the series.

For his great display, the Edo State-born cricketer got a plaque and $100 courtesy of the Edo State Cricket Association which was presented by the Nigerian Cricket Federation’s President, Uyi Akpata.

During the presentation, Akpata was elated with the performance of the Nigerian bowlers as he singled out Peter Aho.

“Prior to the start of the match, I told all the bowlers that the ground is best suited for them to excel and I am super excited that Peter [Aho], who I watched grow his cricket career, created history by taking six wickets for five runs.

“Less than one month after this new board was inaugurated, I am over the moon that we are witnessing this historic moment, which is a positive sign of better things to come,” he said.

Responding to the award Aho thanked God for creating history in Nigerian Cricket.

He also thanked the coaching crew led by Asanka Gurusinha and his teammates “who kept encouraging even when he was temporarily omitted from the squad.”

Tuesday’s final game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. at the UNILAG Cricket Oval.