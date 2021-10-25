The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) election originally scheduled for October 30 in Benin City, Edo State, has been suspended indefinitely.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced the indefinite suspension of the much-talked-about NBBF election on Monday.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ismaila Abubakar, noted that the decision to suspend the elective congress became necessary to avert further deterioration of the leadership crisis that has engulfed the federation.

The past weeks have witnessed a lot of fireworks between opposing camps,including a protest staged in Abuja.

Musa Kida and Tijani Umar are seen by many as the two prominent figures jostling for control of Nigeria basketball.

The NBBF is one of the two sporting federations yet to conduct its election weeks after the boards of other sporting federations were sworn in by Sports Minister Sunday Dare in Abuja.

The press statement by the Ministry read: “Having reviewed the crisis around the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and in consideration of the several attempts by the supervising Ministry to resolve the lingering crisis and fractionalization in the Basketball family, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) hereby directs an indefinite suspension of the NBBF Elective Congress scheduled for 30 October, 2021 in Benin City. All concerned Stakeholders are expected to take note and comply.

“This decision is necessary to avert further deterioration of the leadership crisis and towards finding a workable solution to the current disagreements within the Federation. The rancour-free Development of Basketball in Nigeria is of utmost importance.

“The recent elections into the NBBF Board from the various Constituencies (i.e Zones, NAWIS, Military/Paramilitary, NAPHER.SD, etc) stand and those elected therefrom remain Members-Elect,” it concluded.

Before the announcement by the ministry, the Electoral Committee Chairman for the NBBF election, Lanre Glover, and its Secretary, Emma Okibe, had released a separate statement where they clarified that the voting will be done in line with the provisions of the 2019 NBBF statute.

This announcement, they said, was important to put paid to insinuations over the composition and eligibility status of voters.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Electoral Committee that some people are not clear on who can vote and how many votes are available.”

“The NBBF Statute is clear on this. For the President and Vice President, there are 50 votes to be cast. 36 States Associations and the Federal Capital Territory have a vote each.”

“Elected representatives of the 6 Geo-Political Zones have a vote each alongside Technical Representative, Players Union, NAWIS, Military/Paramilitary, Continental/International Rep, Corporate Sponsor and NAPHERSD with one vote each.

It was announced that the Zonal Elections will precede the elections for the President and the Vice President to determine the representatives that will join the pool of 44 in consonance with the NBBF Statute.