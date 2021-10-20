Team Delta on Tuesday in Ilorin underlined their dominance of the National Youth Games (NYG) by winning the sixth edition after bagging 60 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze medals. This makes it six wins in the six National Youth Games since 2013 when Abuja hosted the first edition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which has been dominated by Delta since inception, ended amid funfair and a colourful march-past.

Team Lagos came second with 19 gold, 25 silver, and 28 bronze medals, while Edo occupied the third position with 18 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

In fourth place was Bayelsa with 16 gold, 14 silver, and 16 bronze medals while Rivers finished in the fifth position with 11 gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze medals.

Kwara, which finished 13th at the last edition, improved their performance this year with a sixth-place finish after garnering 10 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

FCT stood in the seventh position with 10 gold, nine silver, and 17 bronze medals.

Ogun were in eighth place on the final medals table after winning eight gold, 13 silver, and 24 bronze.

Ondo State had seven gold, seven silver, and 16 bronze medals to place ninth, while Oyo State won six gold, six silver, and 19 bronze for a 10th place finish.

NAN