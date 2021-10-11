No fewer than 5,070 athletes, coaches, state delegates, and other officials are expected at the 6th National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
The Director, Grassroots Sports Development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD), Bode Durotoye, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Ilorin.
He said of the number, a total of 3,926 athletes are expected to grace the games, with 431 coaches, 555 state delegates, and 168 other officials.
Mr Durotoye said the Ministry has put all the necessary arrangements in place to ensure hitch-free games as usual.
NAN investigation revealed that of the total, Lagos has the highest contingent of 299, Delta is in second place with 289, while the hosts, Kwara, is expected to appear with a delegation of 259 and Edo, with 230.
As of Sunday evening, the advance team of 10 states, comprising FCT, Anambra, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Edo, Bayelsa, Ondo, and Oyo had already arrived and completed their documentation.
The 6th National Youth Games has been scheduled for October 10 -19.
