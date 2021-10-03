ADVERTISEMENT

The 6th Edition of the Olympic Value Education programme (OVEP) held at Nile University, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, ended on Friday 1st October.

The OVEP programme was designed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and supervised by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

It is an annual programme for Nigerian university athletes which started in 2020 and runs in three phases yearly.

The first edition was held at the Lagos State University while the second and third phases were held at the Delta State University and the University of Abuja.

The programme is aimed at imbibing the Olympic spirit through the three core values of Olympism.

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Ahmed Gumel, was represented by Mohammed Abdullahi, deputy secretary-general, NOC.

He encouraged the athletes to maintain the symbiotic relationship between sports and education because it is the key to their future.

“Sport makes you healthy, focused, and determined. I charge you to take all the knowledge you have gathered here to your various schools and be the change agent. Athletes are great influencers, so all of you should influence your mates to make our society a better place,” Mr Abdullahi concluded.

This year’s edition took place at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State and Nile University, FCT, Abuja.