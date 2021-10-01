The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has given both parties in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) crisis 21 days to resolve their differences, a member of the basketball family, Mukhtar Khaled has said.

Khaled, a former NBBF board member, disclosed this after a meeting between the two parties, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the NOC President, Habu Gumel.

The meeting was held at the minister’s office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Wednesday.

Khaled who served during Tijani Umar’s tenure was one of those invited to the meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the major issue in Nigerian basketball is the leadership tussle between Tijani Umar, a former president, and Musa Kida, the immediate past chairman.

“The meeting was very successful. The two parties met and they discussed, with the minister, the NOC president, and directors in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development all there.

“We had very fulfilling discussions and a resolution was arrived at on how to solve this crisis in NBBF.

“The resolution is the contending issues in Khaled BBF constitution,” Khaled said on Thursday in Abuja.

He disclosed that there would be no elections or congress in basketball until after the issues at hand had all been resolved.

“The resolution taken is that both parties are going to look at the constitution and whatever areas they don’t agree with. They should compile this and submit it to the ministry and the NOC.

“A 21-day notice has been given and within that period the NOC will look at those contending issues and the two groups will be called back for us to finally agree on how to resolve the issues,” Khaled said.

He, however, pointed out that the right thing had started with the two parties involved sitting down at the same table to discuss.

“And it is now very possible that a peaceful resolution will be arrived at in basketball,” the former national player said.

Speaking also, Kida said there was a constitution to follow which would guide the process of congress and election.

READ ALSO:

“The meeting was a perfect thing, to make all the stakeholders come together, and the big achievement is that we have a constitution to guide us.

“Secondly, There must be the process of how the constitution is going to be used and probably to amend some of the contentious issues.

“My intention was not to get a bad constitution but to get an excellent constitution,” he said.

Kida, however, noted that the most important thing was to ensure the development of basketball in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have the humility to ensure that I am not be seen as a roadblock initiative, to get all in the basketball family to come together.

“The constitution will be taken to be used and probably be amended for use to make it better so that everybody can do the job better,” he said.

(NAN)