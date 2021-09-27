ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, emerged champions of Africa again on Sunday after they secured a 70-59 points win over Mali in the final match of the 2021 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket on Sunday.

The coach Otis Hughley-tutored side in their characteristic style started very brightly in Sunday’s final; overpowering the Malians 22-11 in the first quarter.

However, D’Tigeress fell short in the second quarter, which the Malians won 13-9.

The Nigerian women got back their groove in the third quarter which they won 28-14.

Though Mali claimed the final quarter 21-11, it wasn’t enough to deny D’Tigress completing a hat trick of titles having also won in 2017 and 2019.

D’Tigeress are only the second team in Africa to win three consecutive titles after Senegal did the same in the 70s.

Apart from winning the ultimate prize, two Nigerians – Adaora Elonu and Ezinne Kalu – were selected into the team of the tournament.

Elonu was also voted as MVP for the tournament.

In the third place match, Cameroon handed a surprise 53-49 points victory over 11-time African champions, Senegal.

Senegal dictated the pace from the beginning of the game; posting a 19-12 points lead in the first quarter.

The second quarter was different as Cameroon got awakened to take it at 10-8.

The third and fourth quarters went to the host as they recorded 14-11 and 17-11 wins in what was a shock performance for Cameroon.

Marguerite Effa led the floor for Cameroon with 15 points while Senegal’s Bintou Dieme led her team with 12 points.