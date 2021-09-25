ADVERTISEMENT

Former Green Eagles and Shooting Stars captain Segun Odegbami has added yet another feather to his cap. Interestingly, this latest honour cum role appears to have little or nothing to do with Odegbami’s football exploits.

The sporting legend via his Facebook page at the weekend announced he is now an official Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and an Associate Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

“Yesterday (Thursday), I began an official journey into a new chapter in my chequered life.

“It was a baptism of some sort into new responsibilities and roles as an official Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and an Associate Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs,” Odegbami who is fondly referred to as the Mathematical wrote on his Facebook page.

Odegbami revealed that during his visit to the NIIA in Victoria Island, Lagos, to familiarise himself with its operations, he was warmly welcomed and taken round by Professor Eghosa Osaghae, the Director-General.

“It is his vision to bring a new dimension to foreign affairs, one of which is to do what the Americans have long-established in their foreign affairs architecture – a unit to use the power of sport as a tool of diplomacy.”

During Odegbami’s visit to the NIIA, he stumbled on a meeting of the Secretariat for the 60th Anniversary Celebrations of the Institute under the watchful eyes of Dr. Godwin Ichimi and he has already been hinted he has a role to play in the celebrations.

Odegbami was very impactful in his national team career; scoring a goal on average every two games for the Green Eagles which later became the Super Eagles.

He was very instrumental in Nigeria’s first AFCON triumph which was on home soil in 1980 as he scored two goals in the final, in which Nigeria won 3-0 against Algeria.

The Mathematical was famous for his eye-catching skills on the ball, speed, and precision of his crosses from the right-wing.

Though he played for IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan his entire career, from 1970 to 1984, Odegbami told PREMIUM TIMES in an interview he actually snubbed foreign clubs; including EPL side, Tottenham Hotspur to stay on in Ibadan.