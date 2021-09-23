ADVERTISEMENT

Having successfully cruised past tough East African customers in former African champions Angola and Mozambique in the preliminaries in Group C 85-65 and 67-50 respectively, double African champions, D’Tigress will have the Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire to contend with on their journey to a third straight AfroBasket women’s title at the quarterfinal’s stage on Thursday in Yaounde, Cameroon after Cote d’Ivoire coasted to an 81-50 win of Guinea on Wednesday.

With star performances from captain Adaora Elonu whose efficiency rating for the tournament is 16.0 following an average of 11.5 points per game, five rebounds, and three assists per game. Ezinne Kalu has kept her magnificent form from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a team high 14.5 points per game and four assists per game after the two rounds of matches.

Nigeria hasn’t failed to reach the semi-finals in the last three AfroBasket tournaments and seek to make it four consecutive semi-finals, while the Ivorians will be striving to take revenge for the 98-43 quarter-final defeat at the same stage in Mali 2017.

D’Tigress head coach Otis Hughley will be wary of the threat of Laetitia Sahie who is one of the leading scorers in the tournament averaging 20 points per game, seven rebounds, and three assists, and the duo of Samilita Berta and Djefarima Diawara who are both averaging 13 points per game.

The Ivorian ladies who lost out at the quarterfinal stage in Senegal 2019 to West African Rivals Mali, rebounded to a 20 points victory, outscoring Tunisia 69-49, in their second match after a late 13 points loss in their opening encounter to Mali 63-76. The hard-fighting west African ladies took Guinea in the quarterfinals qualification playoffs for 2nd and 3rd placed teams in each group at the 81-50 to book the date with Nigeria.

Should D’Tigress get past the Ivorian ladies in the quarterfinals, they will face up with the winner between bitter rivals and host, the Lionesses of Cameroun and the Eagles of Tunisia for a place in the final.