The captain of Nigeria’s senior women national basketball team, D’Tigress, Adaora Elonu, has been named among the top five best performers in the group phase of the ongoing FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship in Cameroon.

FIBA in its citation described the Nigeria captain, Elonu as a leader, motivator, and on-court coach of the D’Tigress.

“Though she appears on the quiet side, the 31-year-old is very composed and dedicated each time she is on duty for her fatherland.

“The 1.85m (6f 1in) forward, who plays for Spar Girona in Spain, is one player who is not particular about stacking up statistics for herself but the overall wellbeing of D’Tigress.

“Little did she finish the Group Phase with a respectable average of 11.5 points, six rebounds, three assists, and five steals from two games.”

Others

Apart from Elonu, others in the ‘Big Five’ list are Senegal’s Yacine Diop, Marina Ewodo of Cameroon as well as Soraya Degheidy and Mariam Coulibaly from Egypt and Mali respectively

D’Tigress Monday night recorded a massive 85-65 points victory over Angola at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaounde, Cameroon to seal their place in the quarter-final.

Coach Otis Hughley tutored side will face either Cote d’Ivoire or Guinea in the quarter-final on Thursday.

D’Tigress have won the last two editions of the FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship held in 2017 and 2019 and are eyeing a hat trick of titles in Cameroon this term.

The top two teams from the Afrobasket will qualify for one of the qualifying tournaments for the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship, which is the tournament’s 25th edition, will end on September 26.