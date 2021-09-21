ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Otis Hughley’s tutored side went into their final group game in a business-like manner. Nigeria’s senior women national basketball team, D’Tigress, have qualified for the quarter-final stage of the ongoing FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship.

D’Tigress Monday night recorded a massive 85-65 points victory over Angola at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaounde, Cameroon, to seal their place in the last eight.

winning the first quarter 31-18

D’Tigress extended their lead with a 21-10 win in the second quarter, heading for the half-time break with a healthy 24 points advantage.

Though the Nigerian Ladies failed to keep the momentum in the third and fourth quarters, losing 15-19 and then drawing 18-18 respectively, they had done enough to claim a 20-point win over Angola.

Adaora Elonu was the top performer for the D’Tigress, with 10 points, three rebounds and four assists, while Ezinne Kalu grabbed 12 points, just as Ify Ibekwe also had eight rebounds.

With the 67-50 win over Mozambique in their opening group phase game on Saturday, D’Tigress won the group and will now face either one of Cote d’Ivoire or Guinea in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Angola, Group B runners-up after the loss to Nigeria, now have to overcome the hurdle of facing Cape Verde before they can play in the quarter-finals.