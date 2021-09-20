ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s senior women national basketball team, D’Tigress will be up against Angola on Monday night at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaounde, Cameroon, at the ongoing FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship.

Both teams will be battling for the top spot in Group B, having won their respective games against Mozambique. While D’Tigress recorded a 67-50 win over the Mozambiqueans, Angola also managed a 70-61 win over the same side.

Monday night’s tie will determine who finishes top in Group B

The four group winners will advance to the quarter-finals, with the remaining eight teams playing for the remaining four quarter-final tickets.

Though Angola over the years has maintained dominance over the D’Tigress, the Nigerian women broke that jinx in the last meeting between both sides in October 2015.

D’Tigress recorded a 65-55 points victory over the two-time African champions on that occasion after enduring five straight losses.

In the last four years, D’Tigress has emerged as the most successful team in Africa, with back-to-back AfroBasket titles won in 2017 and 2019.

The Nigerian Ladies, who were also champions in 2003 and 2005, are hoping to complete a hat trick of wins in Cameroon.

Coach Otis Hughley is banking on the likes of Adaora Elonu, Elizabeth Balogun, Promise Amukamara, Ezinne Kalu, Pallas kunayi- Akpanah Ifunanya Ibekwe, Amy Okonkwo for another title in Cameroon.

Other players in the team are; Oderah Chidom, Victoria Macaulay, Nicole Enabosi, Sarah Ogoke, Murjanstu Musa and Nkem Uwa Akaraiwe.

The top two teams from the Afrobasket will qualify for one of the qualifying tournaments for the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship, which is the tournament’s 25th edition, will run through to September 26.