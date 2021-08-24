After the successful outing at the World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, attention is now back in Tokyo where 22 Nigerian athletes will battle for honours in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

This is Nigeria’s eighth consecutive appearance at the Paralympics since making a debut appearance almost three decades ago at Barcelona 92.

Nigerian Paralympians have already won 70 medals in their past outings and will seek to improve their Tokyo record.

The country’s last outing in Rio where the country’s athletes raked in eight gold, two silver, and two bronze medals remains the best ever and that is the record that the athletes will seek to better in Tokyo.

Youth and Sports Development Minster, Sunday Dare, said he was sure Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will live up to billings and do the nation proud as games get underway on Tuesday.

Mr Dare said: “Based on condition precedent and the resilience of our special athletes especially when on international assignments, I do not doubt in my mind that these athletes will again make Nigeria proud.

The Minister further said that having worked closely with the coaches and technical team of the athletes, he is sure they will give Nigeria their best in the next two weeks while praying and wishing them the best outcomes at their events in Tokyo.

Nigeria’s quest for medals will begin in the Para Table Tennis where the duo of Kolesho Ahmed and Agunbiade Tajudeen will be taking center stage in the first day of action.

While Kolesho is pitched against Germans star Thomas Bruche in the Men’s singles class 3, Agunbiade has a date with Ukrainian Ivan Thai in the Men’s singles class 9

Team Nigeria’s full list

Powerlifting (Women)

Ejike Lucy {-61kg}

Ibrahim Olaitan {-67kg}

Obiji Loveline {+86kg}

Okpala Paulina {-73kg}

Oluwafemiayo Folashade {-86kg}

Omolayo Bose {-79kg}

Tijani Latifat {-45kg}

Powerlifting (Men)

Adesokan Yakubu {-49kg}

Dauda Ibrahim {-59kg}

Innocent Nnamdi {-72kg}

ParaAthletics (Men)

Galadima Suwaibidu {100m -T47}

ParaAthletics (Women)

Onye Lauritta {Shotput -F40}

Nwaozuzu Grace {Discuss -F57}

Ugwunwa Flora {Shotput & Javeline -F54}

Iyiazi Eucharia {Shotput & Discuss Throw -F57}

ParaTableTennis (Men)

Agunbiade Tajudeen {Singles C9}

Farinloye Victor {Singles C8}

Koleosho Ahmed {Singles C3}

Ogunknle Isau {Singles C4}

Olufemi Alabi {Singles C10}

ParaTableTennis (Women)

Obazuaye Faith {Singles C10}

Para-Rowing

Kingsley Ijomah {Single Sculls}