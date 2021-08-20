ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria added another medal to their total haul at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championship in Nairobi.

After winning a gold medal on the opening day of action in Kenya, Chinecherem Nnamdi clinched Nigeria’s second medal; winning a bronze medal in men’s Javelin event.

The feat by Nnamdi is quite heartwarming as he is the first Nigerian athlete in 19 years to win a Field event medal at the Championships since Esther Aghatise in the Long Jump in 2002.

Nnamdi settled for the third position with a third round best throw of 74.48m.

The youngster will hope to improve on his skills even in a better environment now that he has been signed by Baylor University in the United States.

In the women’s Long Jump, Ruth Agadama, with a distance of 6.06m, qualified for the final coming on Sunday.

Agadama left it late with her last attempt before sealing her place in the final.

It was completely different for Esther Osisike in the Women’s Discus event where she finished 11th with a 1st round best attempt of 44.68m which wasn’t enough to get her to the final rounds

On the track, Udodi Onwuzurike is also showing great promise with the breathtaking times he is returning in the 200m event.

Onwuzurike stormed to a new Championship Record (CR) of 20.13 (+2.3) to win his semifinals.

Earlier in the heats, he had run a Personal Best (PB) of 20.47s.

Also, Adekalu Fakorede ran a new PB of 20.87 in the first semis, but it wasn’t enough to see him through to the final.

Elsewhere, Favour Ofili put up a show in the women’s 200m semis, dominating the entire field to win her race in 22.37s. Her compatriot, Anita Taviore failed to join her as she finished in the eighth position in her semis, clocking 24.37s.

There was heartbreak for Nigeria’s only entry in the men’s 110m Hurdles, Prosper Oghenemine Ekporere, who hit a barrier in Heat 2 of men’s 110m Hurdles semis.

Ekporere crashed to the track but still picked himself up to finish the race in sixth place in 15.70s.

He had earlier in the morning clocked a new Personal Best of 13.71s to win his first-round race.

At the end of the third day of action at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Nairobi, Nigeria and Jamaica are tied on the medals table with one gold and one bronze medal each.