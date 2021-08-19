ADVERTISEMENT

D’Tigers Head Coach, Mike Brown, has announced his final 12-man roster for the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Championship holding in Kigali, Rwanda.

Brown, who led Nigeria to the recent outing at the Tokyo Olympics, has opted for some fresh faces; particularly some of those that were dropped before the event in Japan.

A statement issued by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) indicates that Daniel Utomi, who plies his trade with Vichy Clermont in France, is top on the list of the 12 players shortlisted.

He is joined by Ikenna Ndugba, Emmanuel Omogbo of Apoel BC of Cyprus and Benjamin Emegolu (Rouen Basket Metropole, France) after days of training in the United States of America

TK Edogi also makes a return to the team after missing out on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo alongside Stephen Domingo (Lake land Magic – G League, USA), Jordan Ogundiran and Jeremiah Mordi.

Unlike what was obtained at the Tokyo Olympics, players plying their trades in the Nigerian League will play a major role in D’Tigers’ hunt for glory at the 2021 Afrobasket tournament.

Rivers Hoopers, point guard, Ikechukwu Benjamin as well as Koko Victor Anthony have been selected alongside the duo of Nwafor Celestine Joseph (Kano Pillars) and Agu Ibe Aguchi (Gombe Bulls).

D’Tigers are expected to arrive in Kigali on Sunday, August 22 ahead of their first game against Mali on Wednesday, August 25.

The number one ranked team in Africa will face Kenya and Côte d’Ivoire in group C in a quest to improve on the silver medal won at the 2017 edition in Tunisia.

Coach Ogoh Odaudu, who led Rivers Hoopers to the inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League, has also joined the team as one of the assistant coaches.