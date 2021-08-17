ADVERTISEMENT

The national men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, have lost the services of Alex Nwora, the team’s Associate Head Coach, with just about a week to the commencement of the 2021 AfroBasket tournament in Rwanda.

According to a release on the Nigeria Basketball Federation website, “Nwora sent in his resignation on August 6, 2021, in a letter addressed to the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida.”

Nwora was an assistant to Mike Brown at the just-concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where D’Tigers lost all their three group matches despite morale-boosting wins over the USA and Argentina in friendly matches before the Olympic Games began.

The released added: “The Nigeria Basketball Federation respects the decision of Coach Nwora and understands that his primary job as Head Coach of Erie Community College in Buffalo, New York, deserves his attention, too.

“He built an impressive programme for the national team and we are deeply indebted to him. We wish him the best of luck and hope that when he is settled, he would still give his services to Nigeria.”

Nwora led D’Tigers to the 2017 FIBA AfroBasket tournament winning a silver medal. He also led Nigeria to the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers where Nigeria picked a spot in the finals in China where Nigeria picked the ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.