Nigeria is set to take part in the World Athletics U-20 Championship that would be staged in Nairobi, Kenya, from August 18-22, 2021.

The selected athletes that would be representing Nigeria at the five-day championships departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday with high hopes as they are largely seen as the future of the country.

Nigeria is one of the 119 countries that would be represented at the World Athletics U20 Championship and would be taking part in all sprint events, relays and some field events.

Expectedly, this is the first time a good number of the selected athletes will be representing the Green and White colours of Nigeria at any international Meet, hence they would be keen to launch their careers in the best possible way.

According to the provisional entry list obtained on the World Athletics website, a total of 32 athletes, including 17 males and 15 females, have been selected to represent Nigeria at this edition of the World Athletics U20 Championship

Imaobong Nse-Uko fresh from the Tokyo Olympics where she starred in the quartet that smashed the mixed 4x400m African record earlier this month is top on the list of Nigerian athletes billed to compete in Nairobi.

Favour Ofili along Dubem Amene are both billed to have a quite busy campaign as the duo have been entered for three different events.

Ofili is listed for women’s 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m while Amene has the men’s 200m, 400m and 4x400m to participate in.

Also, the likes of Tima Godbless, Praise Ofoku, Best Erhire, Godson Brume and David Aya have also been listed.

There could be some last-minute changes to the provisional entry list obtained on the World Athletics by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

FULL LIST

WOMEN

100m: Tima Godless, Praise Ofoku, Olayinka Olajide

200m: Favour Ofili, Anita Taviore

400m: Opeyemi Oke, Imaobong Nse-Uko, Mercy Umoibang

400mH: Sarah Ochigbo

Long Jump: Ruth Agadama

Discus Throw: Esther Osisike, Utitofon Sam

4x100m: Tima Godbless, Favour Ofili, Anita Taviore, Praise Ofoku, Olayinka Olajide, Obi Chukwuka

ADVERTISEMENT

4x400m: Favour Ofili, Opeyemi Oke, Imaobong Nse-Uko, Mercy Umoibang, Joy Usenbor, Josephine Oloye

MEN

100m: Favour Ashe, Godson Brume, Udodi Onwuzurik

200m: Dubem Amene, Adekalu Fakorede, Udodi Onwuzurik

400m: Bamidele Ajayi, Dubem Amene, Johnson Nnmani

110mH: Prosper Ekporore

400mH: Ezekiel Nathaniel

High Jump: David Aya, Best Erhire

Javelin Throw: Chinecherem Nnamdi

4x100m: Favour Ashe, Adekalu Fakorede, Ogheneovo Mabilo, Iruoghene Okoro, Godson Brume, Kingsley Unorji

4x400m: Bamidele Ajayi, Dubem Amene, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Emmanuel Salubi, Johnson Nnamani, Victory Achakpoekiri