ADVERTISEMENT

The final batch of Team Nigeria to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics arrived in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contingent, which touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday afternoon, are coming days after the closing ceremony of the Games, which took place on Sunday in Tokyo.

NAN reports that Team Nigeria, consisting of 60 athletes, coaches and officials, returned to Nigeria in batches as they were eliminated from their various events at the Games.

The final batch was composed mainly of wrestlers, track and field athletes, coaches, and officials.

One of Nigeria’s main medal prospects, wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye, who could not make it to the podium after a shock defeat in the quarter-final, told NAN that she was still trying to recover from the experience.

She however assured of coming back stronger while calling for more funding and development for wrestling in the country.

NAN reports that Nigeria won two medals (Silver and Bronze) to finish 74th and eighth-best among African nations that participated at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Games, which started on July 23, ended on August 8.

NAN