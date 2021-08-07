ADVERTISEMENT

The first batch of Team Nigeria’s contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games is back in the country.

Led by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, the duo of Ese Brume and Blessing Oburududu were among those who came in from Tokyo through the Nnamdi Azikwe International Aiport, Abuja on Saturday.

Members of the Supporters Club were on hand to welcome the country’s first set of arrivals from Tokyo who despite the odds returned with two medals, a bronze, and a silver.