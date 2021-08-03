ADVERTISEMENT
Blessing Oborududu gave Nigeria another medal-a silver as she was beaten 4-1 by American world No-1-ranked Mensah Stock Tamyra Mariama in the final of the Women’s Freestyle 68kg event on Tuesday evening.
The American scored four technical points against Oborududu’s one in the final match that took place at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B.
Nigeria now has one silver and one bronze on the medals’ table.
More to come…
