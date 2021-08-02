ADVERTISEMENT
Olympics organisers have recorded 17 new coronavirus cases linked to the Games, they said in their Monday update.
However, no athletes were among the latest infections.
The highest daily figure recorded was on Friday with about 27 cases.
The total number of positive tests linked to the Tokyo Games is put at 276, with 24 athletes among the infected.
(dpa/NAN)
