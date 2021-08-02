ADVERTISEMENT

The hope of many in Tobi Amusan emerging as the first Nigerian medalist at the Tokyo Olympics has been dashed.

Amusan early Monday morning could not replicate the form that saw her win both the Heats and her semi final races.

She sadly finished fourth in Monday’s final with a time of 12.60s, thus missing out on the medals on offer.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who had set a new 12.26s games record in qualifying for the final, won gold with another blistering 12.37s finish.

Kendra Harrison of the USA came second while Jamaica’s Megan Tapper claimed the bronze.

With this, Team Nigeria’s quest to find a way to the medals table in Tokyo continues.

Amusan, who is both the reigning African and Commonwealth 100m hurdles champion, had on Sunday become the second Nigerian woman ever to qualify for the final of the sprint hurdles at the Olympics after winning her semifinal heat in 12.62 seconds.

However, while the other Nigerian that made it to the final 21 years ago, Gloria Alozie, won a silver medal at the Sydney Games, Amusan could not follow suit.

Even though there is no medal to show for her effort, the feat in Tokyo is progress for Amusan who exited at the semifinal stage in her Olympic debut five years ago in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Amusan also narrowly lost out on a medal at the World Championship in Doha; finishing in the fourth position.