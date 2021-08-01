ADVERTISEMENT

Tobi Amusan has qualified for the final of women’s 100m hurdles event and she did it in style on Sunday; winning her semi final race in a time of 12.62s.

Amusan is the first Nigerian since Gloria Alozie at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games to make it to the final of the Women’s 100m hurdles event and she looks good to win a medal like Alozie did 21 years ago.

Amusan has enjoyed a blistering season, maintaining a high level of consistency which has made her one of the firm favourites for a medal in Tokyo.

The 23-year old had on Saturday won Heat 3 of the 100m Women’s Hurdles with a time of 12.72 second to qualify for the semifinal before running a faster time to also win her semi final race on Sunday.

Earlier, another Nigerian, Enoch Adegoke, had qualified for the final of the 100m race.

It’s the first time Nigeria is having a representative in the final of the 100m men’s event at the Olympics in 25 years.