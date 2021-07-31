ADVERTISEMENT

It was not all gloom and doom for Nigeria in the men’s 100m event on Saturday as two of the country’s representatives pulled through to the semi-final at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Enoch Adegoke stormed to a new Personal Best (PB) of 9.98s to win Heat 2 of the men’s 100m to book his place in the semi-final in commanding fashion.

Adegoke who is the current National champion proved his worth despite being pitched against some of the world’s best including current world leader, Treyvon Bromell, and European Champion, Zharnel Hughes.

Running from lane 5, Adegoke who is making his debut at the Olympic Games, got off to a great start and once he got out of his drive phase, there was no stopping him as he dipped inside 10s; a feat he has never achieved in his career until Saturday.

Qatar sprinter of Nigerian origin, Femi Ogunode was second with 10.02s, while Hughes was third with 10.04s.

In Heat 1, Usehoritse Itsekiri who like Adegoke is also a debutant at the Olympics picked up an automatic qualifying spot in the semis, as he finished third in a time of 10.15s.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Nigeria’s third entry in the men’s 100m, Divine Oduduru got disqualified after a false start in Heat 5.

The semifinal and final come up on Day 3 of athletics.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will not be represented in the women’s 100m final after Grace Nwokocha couldn’t make it past the semis and Blessing Okagbare was suspended.

Nwokocha finished 5th in Heat 3, clocking a time of 11.07.

She is expected to switch attention to the 4x100m relays now, though it is not certain if Nigeria will be able to field a side with the disqualification of 11 of her athletes, including the most recent – Okagbare.