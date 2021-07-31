ADVERTISEMENT

There was more bad news for Team Nigeria on Saturday afternoon as one of Nigeria’s best athletics prospects, Divine Oduduru, was disqualified from the 100m men’s event for a false start.

The video replay showed America’s Fred Kerley had made a movement before the gun but it was Oduduru who was disqualified, starting from Lane 2.

On Saturday, Team Nigeria woke up to the news that 100m women medal hopeful, Blessing Okagbare had been handed a ban from the Olympics because of a failed drug test.

More to come…