There was more bad news for Team Nigeria on Saturday afternoon as one of Nigeria’s best athletics prospects, Divine Oduduru, was disqualified from the 100m men’s event for a false start.
The video replay showed America’s Fred Kerley had made a movement before the gun but it was Oduduru who was disqualified, starting from Lane 2.
On Saturday, Team Nigeria woke up to the news that 100m women medal hopeful, Blessing Okagbare had been handed a ban from the Olympics because of a failed drug test.
More to come…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION