Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress on Friday morning lost their second game at the Tokyo Olympics, 87-62 to the French women’s team.

The Nigerian women lost three of the four quarters as the French coasted to victory in the fourth that was tied 20-20.

Coached by Otis Hughley, the Nigerian team started slowly with the five of Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, Ezinne Kalu, Promise Amukamara, Adaora Elonu, and Victoria Macaulay.

Alix Duchet got the first bucket of the encounter almost three minutes into the game with a three-pointer and she added her second long-range bucket to give France a 6-0 early lead. Gabby Williams made two free throws before Amukamara got Nigeria’s first points. The first quarter ended 18-12, in favour of the French.

At the beginning of the second, D’Tigress pulled to within three points of their opponents at 22-19 as Amukamara completed a steal and made the layup but that was as good as it got for the Nigerian team as the French pulled away to win the quarter 26-15 and increase the lead to 17 points overall.

The third quarter was no different as the French were calmer in setting up their offence while the Nigerian team were too hasty in taking shots and getting their defensive work right. The third quarter ended 23-15.

The French, knowing they had a huge gap, played conservatively in the fourth and it ended 20-20.

After losing their first game by nine points, they conceded the second by 25 points to France who shot better -50 per cent accuracy compared to Nigeria’s 35 per cent. Their third game comes up on Monday when they face Japan, who have also lost their two games.