The basketball even witnessed a shock on Sunday as the USA team was beaten by France 83-76. the Americans, seeking a fourth consecutive gold medal was outplayed in the third quarter 25-11 and then backed that up with a 21-20 score in the fourth to hand the Americans their first defeat since 2004.

Also on Sunday, Slovenia, Olympic debutants in men’s basketball shocked Argentina 118-100, with Luka Doncic scoring 48 points, just seven short of the record of 55 achieved by Brazilian Oscar Schmidt at the 1988 Games.

One of the greatest gymnasts in Olympic history, Simone Biles, made uncharacteristic mistakes in the floor routine of the women’s gymnastics team qualifying event. The four-time-gold medalist from Rio slipped out of bounds and was penalised by a 0.03-point deduction that meant the USA finished second behind the Russian team.

Japan’s Momiji Nishiya, 13, became the second-youngest Olympic gold medalist when she won the women’s street skateboarding event.

Nishiya, at 13 years and 330 days old, is just behind the American diver, Marjorie Gestring, who won the gold in the 3m springboard at the 1936 Berlin Olympics at 13 years and 203 days old.

In the women’s 400m freestyle race, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus chased down defending champion Katie Ledecky to win the gold medal. Titmus stopped the clock at 3:56.69, the second-fastest time in history.

Ledecky, the defending Olympic champion, and world-record holder finished second in 3:57.36 – the first time Ledecky has come short in an individual final.