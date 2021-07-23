ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s quest for medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is set to officially commence as action will be going down in waters where the Single Sculls event in rowing will take place.

Esther Toko will have the honours of being the first Nigerian athlete to compete in Tokyo when the heats of women’s Single Sculls commences early Friday morning.

Toko won bronze and silver medals at the 2019 African Beach Games to qualify to row single sculls at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Chierika Ukogu, who competed at the Rio 2016 Games, was the first Nigerian ever to feature in this event but Bayelsa-born Toko is happy she is the first from the home front that would be competing at the Olympics

“I am so happy being the first home-grown athlete to compete in the rowing event of the Olympic Games and I am so excited with the atmosphere in the Games Village. I cannot wait to compete on Friday,” she said.

“I am so excited to be part of the team in Tokyo and most especially the food and other facilities in the Village are good for all the athletes. It has also afforded me the opportunity to meet other athletes from other countries especially those I have watched and read about in the media,” she added.

Even though most Nigerians know next to nothing about rowing as a sport, they were proud to see Ukog going as far as the quarter-finals in Rio.

It is yet to be seen if Toko can match that performance or even do much better at the Tokyo Olympics.