Giannis Antetokounmpo (Adetokunbo) scored 50 points on Wednesday morning at the Fiserv Forum to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Chris Paul-led Phoenix Suns to a first NBA title since 1971.

The ‘Greek Freak’ was named as the Finals MVP for his performances throughout the series.

The Bucks lost the first two matches with Antetokounmpo missing Game 1 because of a knee injury but he came back to lead his team to four straight wins and a 4-2 series win that crowned his nine-year stay in the NBA.

Bucks won the first, third, and fourth quarters and lost the second by 18 points, and started the third quarter with a five-point deficit at 42-47.

Antetokounmpo made 17 of 19 free throws and afterward joked that “I made them when I’m supposed to,” while he added “Sweat and sacrifice-so much sacrifice.”

He joined the Bucks in 2013 from the Greek side Filathlitikos as an 18-year-old. The NBA named him the league’s regular-season MVP for 2019 and 2020 and he is also a five-time All-Star.

“I could go to a super team and do my part and win a championship,” Giannis stated afterward. “But this is the hard way to do it and we did it.”

“There was a job that had to be finished. They believed in me. So many people believed in me and helped me get to this point. I’m in the people business and I don’t want to let people down,” he added.

Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks throughout the series and scored 40 or more points in three of the six games.