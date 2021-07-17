ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation of International Basketball (FIBA) on Friday released a new Olympic Power Ranking and Nigeria’s male basketball team, D’Tigers, were rated fourth.

This means that out of the 12 teams featuring at the 2020 Olympic Games, D’Tigers are rated as a probable semi-finalist, which means they are in contention for at least a bronze medal.

This jump comes as a direct result of the two consecutive victories over the USA and Argentina in exhibition matches preparatory to the start of the Olympics. Nigeria moved from 22nd to fourth in the world, despite a loss to Australia that broke a six-match winning run.

Australia, who defeated the USA, Argentina and Nigeria, is top of the ranking table, followed by Spain, and the USA. The official NBBF Twitter handle celebrated the achievement, “We are ranked FOURTH on the @FIBA Olympic Power Rankings. Naija no dey carry last.”

With the rise in awareness for the D’Tigers and their female counterparts, some companies in Nigeria, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s adoption initiative donated $200,000 to help the teams in their preparation for the games, which flags off on July 23.

D’Tigers are in Group B with Italy, Germany and Australia. The D’Tigers, the lowest FIBA-ranked team in their group, tip off their third consecutive Olympic Games appearance against Australia, FIBA-ranked No.3 and power ranked No.1, at the Saitama Super Arena on July 25.