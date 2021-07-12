ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Deputy-Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu sent forth the state’s only representative to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games-Enoch Adegoke- with the blessings of the government and people of the state.

Adegoke was also given a grant of $10,000 to meet his personal needs in the build-up to the Games, during, and immediately after.

Adegoke qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games thanks to the generous financial assistance, facilities, and equipment provided by the Edo State Government.

At the meeting held at the Government House, in Benin, Mr Shaibu was joined online by Adegoke, Yussuf Alli, a former Team Nigeria captain, Emmanuel Igbinosa, Kweku Tandoh, Similaye Pepple, and other stakeholders in the athletics family.

They thanked God for Adegoke’s life and praised him for his humility, dedication, and commitment to athletics.

“The government and good people of Edo State are wishing you well,” said Mr Shaibu. “I am positive that Tokyo 2020 will be the springboard you need to achieve greater things in life, the sky is your limit.

“It is the duty of the Governor, myself, Edo State, and Nigeria to continue to support you to achieve your dream. I urge you to continue with the commitment and the hard work you have shown at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, we pray that God will crown your efforts with success.

“We pray that you come with a medal. We realise that in the build to the games, during and after you will have some needs and we don’t want those needs to distract you, that is why the government is giving you $10,000 to meet these needs and when you come back there will be a special Edo Package to celebrate you,” Mr Shaibu added.

Replying, an elated Adegoke thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki, Deputy Governor Shaibu, and the Edo State people.

“I am happy and excited to be an Edo State Ambassador. When Yussuf Alli, my senior, told me that Deputy Governor wants to send me forth over the weekend I could not believe it.

“I thank the Governor, the Deputy Governor, and the people of Edo State for the cash grants but the honour of being hosted by the Deputy Governor is more than the cash.

”I promise to fly the state flag higher and higher and be a good ambassador of Edo government and people,” Adegoke added. The rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games flags off on July 23,” he said.