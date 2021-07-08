ADVERTISEMENT

A three-Day Chess Clinic targeted at educating students from the six Educational Districts of Lagos State has commenced at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

The programme is organised by Lagos State Chess Association in conjunction with Gidi Sports and Tourism, and it is focused on creating awareness, enthusiasm, and interest in Chess among school-age children.

Bello Henderson, one of the organisers highlighted the gains of playing Chess for young minds.

He said: “The beauty and advantages of Chess as a game can never be overemphasised. Chess boosts our ability to think creatively, critically, and analytically. That’s why the Russian President, Vladimir Putin once stated that ‘Chess makes men wiser and clear-sighted”.

“Therefore, one of the main objectives of this Clinic is to activate exponential awareness about the game among our school children by making them understand and appreciate Chess better,” he added.

Speaking further, Henderson thanked the Lagos State Chess Association under the Chairmanship of Tokunbo Fagun for their various efforts in boosting and promoting the game in Lagos State and beyond.

He also thanked the Lagos State Sports Commission for supporting the clinic.

Former Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Sports, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu is also providing tactical support for the three-day catch-them-young Clinic which will be rounded off on Friday.