Nigeria’s Olusoji Fasuba is no longer Africa’s fastest man following the record-breaking performance posted by South African sprinter, Akani Simbine, on Tuesday.

Simbine returned a time of 9.84secs to win the men’s 100m at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial Meet in Hungary on Tuesday.

He finished well ahead of Michael Rogers (USA), who was second, stopping the clock on 10.00, while Marvin Bracy (USA) was third in a time of 10.02.

Former world and Olympic champion Justin Gatlin finished sixth.

Simbine’s winning time eclipses the 9.85 secs record set by Fasuba 15 years ago in Doha. It is equally a South African and a Meet Record.

Simbine’s feat would not come as a surprise for many as the South African has consistently run under 10 seconds on more than 20 occasions.

This big performance is expected to propel Simbine to greater things at the Olympics where he would be leading South Africa’s charge for medals in the sporting showpiece.

Incidentally, Fasuba in an earlier interview with PREMIUM TIMES had predicted his record would soon be broken having expressed confidence in the ability of the current set of sprinters on the continent.

“I have a lot of faith and belief in our current sprinters both at home and abroad.

“To pinpoint any one of them as the likely candidate to break that record is really hard because they are all improving greatly and I see better days to come and the record falling soon,” Fasuba had said few months to the 14th anniversary of his now eclipsed record.