The Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have officially commenced their preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Head Coach, Mike Brown, has handed invitations to 49 players to battle it out for places in his final roster as they settle to serious business at their California camp in the USA.

The invitations are headlined by NBA star Monte Morris (Denver Nuggets), Miye Oni (Utah Jazz), OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Kz Okpala (Miami Heat), Festus Ezeli, Precious Achiuwa (Miami Heat), Udoka Azubuike (Utah Jazz), Jahlil Okafor (Detroit Pistons) who are all in line to make their international debut for Nigeria.

Others include Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves), Gabe Vincent (Miami Heat), Al-Farouq Aminu (Chicago Bulls), Jordan Nwora (Milwaukee Bucks), and Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings) who will be making their return to the team after their 2019 FIBA World Cup exploit which saw Nigeria become the first African team to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics alongside Ike Diogu (Bameso, Dominican Republic).

The European legion comprises Obi Emegano (Fuenlabrada, Spain), Ike Iroegbu (Elan Chalon, France), Michael Oguine (BC Souffelweyersheim, France), Zaid Hearst (Alba Fehervar, Hungary), Ike Nwamu (Samara, Russia), and Michael Gbinije (BC Nevèżíe, Lithuania).

Other European stars invited are Talib Zanna (Hapoel Tel-Aviv, Israel), Emmanuel Omogbo (Vellaznimi, Kosovo), Christian Mekowulu (Treviso, Italy), Tonye Jekiri (Baskonia, Spain), Abdul-Malik Abu (Fethiye, Turkey), Chima Moneke (Orleans, France), Amanze Egekeze (Gries/Oberhoffen, France), Caleb Agada (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel), TK Edogi (St. Chamond, France), Joshua Ajayi (Hermine Nantes, France), Keith Omoerah (Poitiers, France) and Michael Eric who recently helped CSKA Moscow of Russia to the European Basketball League.

Others who will be fighting for a chance to represent their fatherland at the games include long-sought after NBA champion, Festus Ezeli, UC Iroegbu, Ike Ndugba (2021 NBA draft prospect), Mike Okauru (UNC- Wilmington), Ben Uzoh (Rivers Hoopers), Michael Adewunmi (UT-Rio Grande Valley), Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown University), Manny Obaseki (Texas A&M University), Elijah Olaniyi (Stony Brook University) and Chibuzo Agbo (Texas Tech University).

Gideon George (Brigham Young University), Makenzie Mgbako (Gill St. Bernard School), Warith Alatishe (Oregon State University), Efe Abogidi (Washington State University), Stephen Domingo (Lakeland Magic), Emeka Okafor, Clifford Omoruyi (Rutger University), and Ekpe Udoh (Beijing RF, China) complete the 49-man list.

Players started arriving in camp on Sunday, the 20th of June for the first phase of the camping exercise.

Nigeria is in Group B alongside Australia and winners of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia and Croatia between 29th of June to 4th of July 2021