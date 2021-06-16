ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the fast-approaching Tokyo Olympic Games, the Lagos State Athletics Association has announced it will hold a lucrative Athletics Meet on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The one-day meet is scheduled to take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Yussuf Alli who is the Meet Director for the Lagos Open Athletics Championship made the disclosure on Wednesday even as he revealed arrangements are in top gear to have an elite cast of athletes in the one-day meet.

According to Alli, the Lagos Open Athletics Championship will also serve as a qualifying window for the Tokyo Olympics as well as a preparatory event for athletes that have already qualified for the global showpiece.

“This is another fantastic window for those seeking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics as well as those seeking quality competition to stay in shape for the Olympics,” Alli said

“The Lagos State Athletics Association which is one of the most vibrant in the country is out to organise a world-class event that would be the talk of the town as we count down to Tokyo,” Alli added.

The list of events to be competed for at the Lagos Open Athletics Championship include the 5,000 meters, 400 meters hurdles, 100 meters, 800 meters, 400 meters, and 100 meters.

There will also be quality action in the 4×100 meters open and 4×400 meters mixed relay.

Long jump, High jump, Triple jump, Shot put as well as 4×100 secondary schools relay races have all been penciled down for the maiden Lagos Open Athletics Championship.

Organisers have assured that the top three finishers across all the events will receive handsome prizes for their efforts.