Despite the current squabbles, the Athletics’ Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has taken delivery of a consignment of kits from Puma International for its Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes and officials ahead of the games starting this July.

The consignment, comprising tracksuits, vests, shoes, backpacks, wheel bags, face masks, and other items, worth millions of Naira was delivered on June 13.

AFN President, Ibrahim Gusau, said on Tuesday that the shipment, which was part of the 2019 partnership signed in Doha between the AFN and the German multinational Corporation, was received by him in the United Arab Emirates.

Gusau, who was on Monday re-elected (at one of two congresses that took place simultaneously) AFN president at the just concluded elective congress in Kebbi, expressed satisfaction with the timely delivery of the consignment.

“Having these kits on ground, before the Olympic Games, is really a morale booster.

“The Federal Government and the AFN can now focus on other things, in their quest to get the best out of the athletes at the games.

“This has been one of our cardinal points when we came on board in 2017, a promise to reduce the direct financial demands on government.

“Having Puma on board is massive and we hope to build on this in the future,” he said.

The president added that plans for the official unveiling of the Puma kits would be announced soon.

Puma is one of the world’s leading companies in designs and manufacture of casual and athletics footwear, apparel, and accessories.

Meanwhile, NAN learned that so far, Ese Brume (Women’s long jump), Amusan Tobi (Women’s 100m hurdle), Blessing Okagbare (Women’s 100m/200m), Divine Oduduru (Men’s 100m/200m), have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Others are Raymond Okevwo (Men’s 100m), Utseorise Itsekiri (Men’s 100m), and Chukwuemeka Enekechi (Men’s shot put).