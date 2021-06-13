ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic fought back from two sets down against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday at the Court Philippe-Chatrier to win in five sets of 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. This was his second French Open title after the first he won in 2016 and his 19th Grand Slam win.

He also became the first man in the Open Era to win every Grand Slam title at least twice.

With the Australian Open and French Open now in the bag and with Wimbledon and the US Open to come, the world No.1 could get ahead of both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, whom he beat in the semi-final-on 20 Grand Slam titles.

World no.5, Tsitsipas, looked in control of the match, especially after he backed up the 7-6 win the first set with a second set 6-2 win. The third set was tied at 2-2 before Djokovic went to another level and just like he did against Nadal, his shots had more zip and found sharper angles while his famed defensive capabilities went up a notch.

The match lasted four hours and 11 minutes, almost the same time he spent out-punching Nadal in the semis and the Serb said afterward that these had been a great 48 hours in his life.

“The atmosphere was amazing a few days ago against Rafa and today against Stefanos. Unforgettable matches, unforgettable moments for me, for my career, for my life. I’ll definitely remember this last 48 hours for the rest of my life.”

For the 22-year-old Tsitsipas, a first Grand Slam title proved hard to get with Djokovic on the other side but he showed throughout the tournament he is ready to mix it with the legends.