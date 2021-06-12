ADVERTISEMENT

It has been an extraordinary two weeks for Barbora Krejcikova as she completed a quite remarkable fairytale by winning the 2021 French Open single’s title on Saturday.

The 25-year-old beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets of 6-1 2-6 6-4. This comes exactly two weeks after the No.33 ranked Krejcikova won her first-ever WTA singles title on the eve of the French Open at the Strasbourg Open.

Krejcikova can make it a double celebration on Sunday when she pairs with Katerina Siniakova to face the pair of Iga Swiatek and Barbara Mattek-Sands in the women’s doubles final, though she already has a doubles French Open title, which she won with Siniakova in 2018.

In an interview immediately after the almost two-hour battle, Krejcikova remembered her former coach, Jana Novotna, who passed on in 2017.

“I cannot believe what just happened, I cannot believe that I actually won a Grand Slam,” said a visibly emotional Krejcikova.

“I was going through a really hard time when Jana was passing away, I was most of the time her, and I really wanted to experience this because I thought it’s just going to make me really strong.

“Pretty much her last words were, ‘Just enjoy and just try to win a Grand Slam’. I know that from somewhere she’s looking out for me and all of this, what happened these two weeks is because she is just looking after me probably and I just want to really thank her.

“It’s amazing that I had a chance to meet her, and that she was such an inspiration for me. I just really miss her but I hope she’s happy right now and I’m extremely happy.”

The women’s section of the French Open continues its recent tradition of crowning new champions as Krejcikova became the sixth new champion in the last six years.