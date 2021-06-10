ADVERTISEMENT

A year ago, Barbora Krejcikova was thinking of giving up singles tennis and was outside the top 100 but on Thursday, she made it past Maria Sakkari in three sets of 7-5 4-6 9-7, to book her first Grand Slam final appearance where she will come up against another Grand Slam final debutant in 31st-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Saturday.

Pavlyuchenkova battled past Tamara Zidansek 7-5 6-3.

The 16th game in the third set of the second women’s semi-final between Krejcikova and Sakkari was a roller coaster and at a point when Krejcikova thought she had won the match [hawk eye showed she was right] she had to go again after the chair umpire ruled the ball in. But after three hours and 18 minutes, the 25-year-old could celebrate a first-ever Grand Slam final ticket.

In the post-match interview on court, Krejcikova revealed the realisation of a dream. “I always dreamed of playing a match like this, even since I was a junior. Even if I had lost, it would still be an honour. I think it is important to fight, in tennis and in life, and we were both playing at the very top of our games.”

Krejcikova, better known in doubles matches, is in line for a Roland Garros double as she pairs with Katerina Siniakova to face the pair of Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera on Friday seeking to become just the second player after Mary Pierce to win both titles.