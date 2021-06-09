ADVERTISEMENT

When the 2021 French Open women’s semi-final kicks off on Thursday, June 10, there will be no top 10 seed left in the draw and it is assured that there will be a new name on the trophy come Saturday.

The last top 10 seed standing in the quarter-final was defending champion, Iga Swiatek, but she surprisingly [well, not so surprising because they are training partners] lost to Maria Sakkari in two straight sets.

The semi-final line-up is thus Barbora Krejcikova (33) versus Sakkari (18) and in the second semi-final will be Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) against Tamara Zidansek (85).

Krejcikova defeated the better-ranked Cori Gauff; Sakkari dumped out the defending champion; Pavlyuchenkova dumped out Serena Williams’ conqueror, Elena Rybakina and Zidansek continued her surge at Roland Garros by beating the 35th-ranked Paula Badosa in three sets.

Sakkari, the 17th-ranked Greek, is the highest-seeded player left in the tournament and she makes it a Greek double as Stefanos Tsitsipas is also in the men’s semi-final. After not dropping a set across 11 matches from the 2020 edition, we expected Swiatek to at least get to the semi-final but she admitted in the post-match press conference that she did not play as well as she was capable.

“Obviously I didn’t play my best tennis, that’s for sure. But Maria did a good job with playing at my forehand, which wasn’t working pretty well today. This year I had more pressure on me, but also I did good because I think quarter-final is a good job.”

So, which of the four-Krejcikova, who won her first WTA singles title in Strasbourg, just before the French Open kicked off; Sakkari, whose boundless energy excites and also has just one WTA title to her name- the 2019 Morocco Open; Pavlyuchenkova, at 29, is the oldest of the four players and has 12 WTA titles in her belt while Zidansek has no singles title to her name and her best Grand Slam stat was reaching the second round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon-will hold their nerve as they reach for tennis glory in France?

The action gets underway at the Court Philippe-Chatrier at 2 pm when Zidansek and Pavlyuchenkova take to the court.