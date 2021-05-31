ADVERTISEMENT

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the ongoing 2021 French Open tournament.

The World No.2 released a statement on Monday evening that revealed a continuing battle with depression.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament,” she said. “The other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.”

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialise mental health or use the term lightly.

“The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the U.S. Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.”

Osaka was caught in the middle of Serena Williams’ furore with U.S. Open final umpire, Carlos Ramos even though Osaka went on to trump Williams and win her first Grand Slam title.

Before the French Open kicked off, Osaka had announced a ‘media ban’ last Wednesday on Twitter saying, “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one.”

She proceeded to keep her word by shunning the press conference after her first round win over Patricia Maria Tig; she was consequently fined $15,000 and warned she could be banned but she has now jumped the gun.

Reacting to the withdrawal, Gilles Moretton, President of the French Tennis Federation said, “First and foremost, we are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland-Garros is unfortunate. We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery, and we look forward to having Naomi at our Tournament next year.

“As all the Grand Slams, the WTA, the ATP, and the ITF, we remain very committed to all athletes’ well-being and to continually improving every aspect of players’ experience in our Tournament, including with the Media, like we have always strived to do.”

Osaka was due to face Romania’s Ana Bogdan but the 28-year-old is now through to the third round.