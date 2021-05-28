The Nigeria national men’s basketball team, D’Tigers will face Kenya, Mali, and Cote d’Ivoire in Group C of the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket to be hosted by Rwanda.
At a brief ceremony held on Friday, the 2015 AfroBasket champions will be campaigning in group C of the tournament to be held between August 24 and September 5.
D’Tigers are already tipped as one of the title contenders. Nigeria will still face Cote d’Ivoire (ranked 50), 77th ranked Mali and a Coach Liz Mills-inspired Kenya who pulled off an upset against Angola with a buzzer-beater to qualify after a 28-year wait.
The 2021 Tokyo Olympics bound D’Tigers will hope to go a step further than their 2017 achievement where they won the silver medal.
The team that lost to host Tunisia had since evolved to become number one in Africa and number 22 in the world.
Despite narrowly missing out on the quarter-finals at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the team were able to punch their Olympic Games ticket as the highest-ranked team out of Africa at the tournament.
