After suffering back-to-back losses in their first two games at the ongoing Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Kigali, Rivers Hoopers secured their first win in the tournament on Saturday.

The coach Ogoh Odaudu-tutored side registered an 11-point win over Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club of Madagascar (80-69) to the delight of many Nigerians who have been longing for a positive result from the ‘KingsMen’.

Before Saturday’s win, Rivers Hoopers had suffered a 99-70 points defeat against Tunisian champion AS Monastir following the opening day defeat to Rwandan side Patriots BBC.

Like the Hoopers, GNBC had also lost their first two games and desperately needed something positive from Saturday’s tie. It was thus not surprising when they took an early lead but at the end of the first period, both teams were tied at 18-18.

Rivers Hoopers were slightly ahead by the end of the second period at 41-40 but at the end of the third period, both teams were tied again at 59-59.

It was in the final quarter that Rivers hoopers blew their opponent away; winning 21-10 to emerge 80-69 winners. Despite this win, the team from Nigeria still needs to wait to know if they will make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Chris Daniels on Saturday became the first Rivers Hoopers player to score a double-double in two successive games at the Baskertall Africa League.

Daniels registered 25 points and 11 rebounds against US Monastir before scoring 15 points and 10 rebounds against GNBC.