Sixteen years after his first triumph at the Rome Masters clay tournament, Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic on Sunday to claim his 10th title.

Nadal beat the world No.1 in two hours and 49 minutes in three sets of 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

The first set lasted an hour and 15 minutes and Nadal had to come from behind at 4-5 to take the first set 7-5. At 5-5 in the first set, Djokovic led 40-30 but he double-faulted and was broken to give Nadal the lead for the first time. A powerful forehand won Nadal the first set and the tone for the match was set.

The second set was all Djokovic even though after the first two games, the game was tied at 1-1. Djokovic held serve in the third game and secured his first break of the match in the fourth game to go 3-1 ahead. He held serve and broke again in the sixth game before serving out the set 6-1.

Both players held serve for the first four games in the third set and Nadal had to fend off two break chances to take a 3-2 lead then broke the world No.1 to go 4-2 ahead.

Nadal served out the match to take his 10th title in Rome, two weeks before the commencement of the French Open, where he is chasing a 14th title.