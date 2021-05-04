ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Rugby Football Federation has been suspended indefinitely from global activities.

This was announced by Rugby Africa in the indefinite suspension letter sent to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, on Monday.

The continental governing body frowned at the arbitrary dissolution of the board of the Nigeria Rugby board and the subsequent replacement with a three-man caretaker committee.

In Monday’s letter obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Rugby Africa warned that Nigeria stands ineligible to take part in any of its global activities except the right steps are taken in line with the approved constitution of the Rugby board.

The letter read in part: “We have learned of the dissolution of the boards of 31 sports Federations in Nigeria, including the above Rugby Federation to be replaced by a handpicked caretaker committee.

“We would humbly remind the Honourable Minister that the constitution of the NRFF which was ratified at their Extraordinary General Meeting held in Lagos on the 3rd of March 2018, was also formally approved by Rugby Afrique and by World Rugby at the time.

“This constitution, ratified at the National, Regional and Global level, as well as the Nigerian Olympic Committee, represented by its Secretary-General specifically stipulates the time and modalities for the elections for a new board of the NRFF which must be held by a duly constituted AGM.

“The dissolution of the duly elected board of NRFF is against the stipulations of the approved Constitution and is highly disruptive for the unions’ operations.

“Consequently, we have no choice but to impose an immediate suspension of Nigeria’s participation in all Rugby Afrique and World Rugby activities until further notice.

“We do appeal in all sincerity that the Ministry allows the Federation to follow its approved constitution.

“Rugby Afrique avails itself of this opportunity of assuring the Honourable Minister of its highest consideration.”

In another correspondence with PREMIUM TIMES, Coralie van den Berg General Manager for Rugby Africa confirmed the letter sent and their stand.

In a mail sent, she wrote: “Rugby Africa has sent a letter to the Ministry of Sports of Nigeria today to notify its disagreement with the arbitrary dissolution of the NRFF’s board which was duly elected in the presence of Rugby Africa’s representative.

“This is against the approved Constitution of the NRFF by Rugby Africa and World Rugby.

“We await the response of the Ministry, hoping the board can be re-instated and the preparations for upcoming competitions can go ahead.”