The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has announced the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic Sports Federations, with effect from Friday, April 30, 2021.
The minister, via a press statement, explained that the move is in line with the Olympic Charter, which stipulates a four-year tenure for all Sports Federations Boards.
“The tenure of the National Olympic Sports Federations in Nigeria have come to an end. There is a need for a transition from the old Boards to the new ones,” the statement read in part.
The minister noted that a few of the National Sports Federations Boards performed remarkably well within the last four years while many others have been bogged down by unnecessary bickerings and divisions among the board members.
“Having run a full Olympic cycle, the Boards of the NSFs inaugurated on 21 June 2017 are hereby dissolved to pave way for fresh elections,” the Minister affirmed in Friday’s statement.
He continued: “I wish to thank all the Board members for their contributions within the period they served in their various Federations Boards.
“In order to ensure continuity in the administration of the Federations, Caretaker Committees are hereby put in place to manage the affairs of the Federations until elections are conducted and the new Boards inaugurated.”
Mindful of the Olympic Games in July 2021, the Caretaker Committees will work assiduously towards enhancing Team Nigeria’s participation at the Games. The ministry, in partnership with the NOC, will release in due course, the timetable for the elections into National Sports Federation Boards.
In order to ensure transparency and accountability in the electoral process, the ministry requested all National Sports Federations to submit their Constitutions.
The minister said having consulted with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), the ministry has concluded to organize elections into the Federations using the Code of Governance which is the administrative machinery that regulates the governance of Sports Federations in Nigeria.
He encouraged all Nigerians who have passion and interest in their chosen Sports and who can contribute selflessly to the development of Sports in Nigeria to show interest in the membership of the various National Sports Federations.
Below are the caretaker committee members who will run the affairs of the 31 National Sports Federations until the inauguration of new Boards, as provided by the minister.
AQUATICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Babatunde Fatai Williams-Chairman
2 Onyeacholom Stephen Augustus-Member
3 Sani Mohammed-Secretary-General
ATHLETICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Olamide George-Chairman
2 Maria Wophill-Member
3 Prince Adisa A. Beyioku-Secretary-General
BADMINTON FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Francis Orbih-Chairman
2 Olumide Bamiduro-Member
3 Victor Osuoha-Secretary-General
BASKETBALL FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Engr Musa Kida-Chairman
2 Prof. Florence B. Adeyanju-Member
3 Afolabi Olabisi Omobola-Secretary General
NIGERIA BOXING FEDERATION
1 RTD General Joseph Ayeni-Chairman
2 Mrs. Uche Julie Netufo-Member
3 Obot Uko Monday-Secretary-General
NIGERIA CHESS FEDERATION
1 DIG. Sani Muhammed, Mni-Chairman
2 Alh. Bode Durotoye-Member
3 Akinyele Dapo-Secretary-General
NIGERIA CRICKET FEDERATION
1 Prof. Yahaya Adam Ukwanya-Chairman
2 Prof. Mariam Suleman-Member
3 Taiwo Oriss-Secretary-General
CYCLING FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 G. Massari-Chairman
2 Mohammed Bashir-Member
3 Shammah Makpa-Secretary-General
DARTS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Abubakar Gaiya Haruna-Chairman
2 Rita Oyoku Nwaeke-Member
3 Etim Udokang-Secretary-General
NIGERIA DEAF SPORTS FEDERATION
1 Alh. U. Nahuche-Chairman
2 Ogundele Olusola Foluke-Member
3 Agbabiaka Lukman-Secretary-General
FIVES FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Abubakar A. Dangaladima-Chairman
2 Sheba Victoria Jefferson-Member
3 Salisu Mamman-Secretary-General
NIGERIA GOLF FEDERATION
1 Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola-Chairman
2 Dr. Patrick Uwagbale-Member
3 Almu Umar Lambu-Secretary-General
GYMNASTICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Prince Kelvin Erhurnwunse-Chairman
2 Moyosore Ogunseinde-Member
3 Davies Oludare-Secretary-General
HANDBALL FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Samuel Ocheho-Chairman
2 Halima Banjeminia-Member
3 Muhammed Maigidansama-Secretary-General
NIGERIA HOCKEY FEDERATION
1 Sen Abdul Ningi-Chairman
2 Dr. Success Anyanwu-Member
3 Rita Mosindi-Secretary-General
NIGERIA JUDO FEDERATION
1 Brig. Gen. Z.L. Abubakar-Chairman
2 Prof. A.O. De-Souza-Member
3 Monica Otumola-Secretary-General
KARATE FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Silas Agara-Chairman
2 Dare Jegede-Member
3 Adamu Maikano-Secretary-General
KICKBOXING FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Yakubu Abubakar Chairman
2 Dr. (Mrs) Uwaoma Ifeyinwa A Member
3 Ademisoro Oluwasegun Secretary General
NIGERIA WUSHU KUNGFU FEDERATION
1 ARCH. Adewumi Adekunle-Chairman
2 Amaefule Kathleen Chimezien-Member
3 Abbas Wosilat-Secretary-General
NIGERIA ROWING, CANOEING & YACHTING FEDERATION
1 R.A. Porbeni Festus-Chairman
2 Mr. Ayorinde Oluwafemi-Member
3 Olubunmi Oluode-Secretary-General
NIGERIA RUGBY FEDERATION
1 Comrade Iyorcha Grace-Chairman
2 Ntisien Williams-Member
3 James Eakyns-Secretary-General
NIGERIA SCRABBLE FEDERATION
1 Suliman Garba Gora-Chairman
2 Chief Aka Olabotoke-Member
3 Abimbola Adesiyan-Secretary-General
NIGERIA SHOOTING FEDERATION
1 Maj. Gen. Johnny Hamakim-Chairman
2 Group Cpt. Rahinato Garba-Member
3 Akanmu Olusoji-Secretary-General
NIGERIA SQUASH FEDERATION
1 Oyerinde Oyeyemi Adeboye-Chairman
2 Uba Uchenna Chukwudi-Member
3 Evelyn Fabunmi-Secretary-General
NIGERIA TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION
1 Chief Tikon Ishaku-Chairman
2 Oladapo Olabanji-Member
3 Asiegbu Chimezie-Secretary-General
NIGERIA TAEKWONDO FEDERATION
1 Mrs. Margaret Binga-Chairman
2 Chika Chukwumerije-Member
3 Kabir Yusuf-Secretary-General
NIGERIA TENNIS FEDERATION
1 Akindoju Ifedayo Olaloye-Chairman
2 Prof. Osaretin Aigbovo-Member
3 Abulude John Oludayo-Secretary-General
TRADITIONAL SPORTS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Usman Musa-Chairman
2 Bamdele B. Funke-Member
3 Libata Ahmed Abdullahi-Secretary-General
NIGERIA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION
1 Musa Nimrod-Chairman
2 Engr Habu Gumel-Member
3 Ngozi Amayo-Secretary-General
NIGERIA WEIGHTLIFTING FEDERATION
1 Tonobok Ojuru Okowa-Chairman
2 Laurence Iquaibom-Member
3 Mariam Akande-Secretary-General
NIGERIA WRESTLING FEDERATIONS
1 Daniel Igali-Chairman
2 Damiam Ohaike-Member
3 Patrick Abobi-Secretary-General
